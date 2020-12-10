Sheriff: deputy stable after shot in officer-involved shooting

>> UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said while being interviewed by Odessa American media partner CBS7 that the suspect that was transported to the hospital is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

Griffis also detailed that Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies went on a high-speed chase before it ended in the 1300 block of Wilson Street.

Deputies reportedly pursued the suspects on foot. Prior to being shot, one of the suspects fired at deputies, struck one of the deputies and deputies returned fire. The suspect was shot and killed. Griffis said the suspect was dead on arrival when they reached the hospital.

Second suspect remains at large.

Griffis said the deputy was shot is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Odessa American will continue to update as more details emerge.