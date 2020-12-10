  • December 10, 2020

Sheriff: deputy stable after shot in officer-involved shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Sheriff: deputy stable after shot in officer-involved shooting

One suspect remains at large

>> UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said while being interviewed by Odessa American media partner CBS7 that the suspect that was transported to the hospital is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

Griffis also detailed that Ector County Sheriff's Office deputies went on a high-speed chase before it ended in the 1300 block of Wilson Street. 

Deputies reportedly pursued the suspects on foot. Prior to being shot, one of the suspects fired at deputies, struck one of the deputies and deputies returned fire. The suspect was shot and killed. Griffis said the suspect was dead on arrival when they reached the hospital.

Second suspect remains at large.

Griffis said the deputy was shot is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

>> ORIGINAL: Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis set over the phone on Thursday night that one of his deputies was shot and is in stable condition.

Griffis said the officer-involved shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Hickory Avenue and Ada Street.

Deputies are looking for one suspect, Griffis said. The description of the suspect at large is unavailable as Griffis cited that it was dark and they might not get many physical details.

One suspect was also transported to the hospital, but Griffis said over the phone that he didn't know their status.

Griffis said around 8:45 p.m. that he was headed back to the area to gather more information.

The Odessa American will continue to update as more details emerge.

