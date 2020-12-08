Police warn public of skimmer devices

The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about multiple skimmer devices found at Uncle’s Convenience Store located at 1515 South Grandview, an OPD press release detailed.

A skimmer device reportedly reads and stores information from the credit or debit card magnetic strips when a customer enters their card into an ATM. The device is able to retrieve customer’s debit or credit card information, the name of the card holder and the PIN number associated with the card.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of this, they are encouraged to contact their bank, monitor their accounts and notify their financial institution of any unauthorized transactions, the press release stated.

OPD has released a photo of what a skimmer device that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y3j7mn3b.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.