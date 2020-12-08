  • December 8, 2020

Police warn public of skimmer devices - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police warn public of skimmer devices

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:12 pm

Police warn public of skimmer devices oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about multiple skimmer devices found at Uncle’s Convenience Store located at 1515 South Grandview, an OPD press release detailed.

A skimmer device reportedly reads and stores information from the credit or debit card magnetic strips when a customer enters their card into an ATM. The device is able to retrieve customer’s debit or credit card information, the name of the card holder and the PIN number associated with the card.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of this, they are encouraged to contact their bank, monitor their accounts and notify their financial institution of any unauthorized transactions, the press release stated.

OPD has released a photo of what a skimmer device that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y3j7mn3b.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:12 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: SW at 6mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 72°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]