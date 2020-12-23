  • December 23, 2020

Police warn public about scam

Police warn public about scam

Posted: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 4:16 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department has taken multiple reports in reference to a scam involving the Mexican Cartel, a press release detailed.

Citizens have reportedly received calls from someone pretending to be with the Mexican Cartel or another criminal organization, who is claiming to hold the victim’s family member hostage. The caller then threatens the victim that they must wire money if they wish to see their family member again.

OPD stated in the press release that it would like to remind the public that should someone receive a phone call in reference to this scam to please not pay any money or provide any personal information. OPD stated to simply hang up and notify the police immediately with the caller’s phone number and any names associated with the call.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 4:16 pm.

