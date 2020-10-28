Police seeking woman involved in robbery

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman involved in a robbery at a dollar store.

The reported robbery happened at 9:38 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Dollar General located at 120 W. Clements St., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a woman took merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. When an employee confronted the woman about the unpaid merchandise, the woman threatened the employee with a knife and left the scene.

OPD has released a photo of the woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y4w9j6gz.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018165.