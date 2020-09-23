  • September 23, 2020

Police seeking help in theft investigation - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police seeking help in theft investigation

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:38 pm

Police seeking help in theft investigation

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in a theft of a bicycle.

The bicycle theft happened around 7:30 p.m. July 2 in the 1200 block of Smith Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole a bicycle from the victim’s front yard.

OPD has released a photo of man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yy38q8vr.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0011718.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:38 pm.

