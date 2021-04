The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman involved in a theft at a grocery store.

OPD has released a photo of a woman can be seen at tinyurl.com/tx2up5fz. The woman reportedly stole $271 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 West University Blvd.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-9000599.