Police seek pharmacy store theft suspect

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a man connected to a theft with a firearm at a pharmacy store.

The reported theft happened at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Walgreens located at 801 Maple Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded narcotics. The man fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

OPD has released photos of the man and the SUV on his website that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y5bop4cn.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015279.