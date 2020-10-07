  • October 7, 2020

Police seek pharmacy store theft suspect

Police seek pharmacy store theft suspect

Posted: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 3:47 pm

 The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a man connected to a theft with a firearm at a pharmacy store.

The reported theft happened at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Walgreens located at 801 Maple Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded narcotics. The man fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

OPD has released photos of the man and the SUV on his website that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y5bop4cn.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015279.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 3:47 pm. | Tags: ,

