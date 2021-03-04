  • March 4, 2021

Police searching for woman involved in Walmart theft

Police searching for woman involved in Walmart theft

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:35 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman who stole nearly $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

The reported theft happened Dec. 11 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a woman took $193 worth of property and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. OPD released a photo of the woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/47esbe4x.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-9000565.

Posted in on Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:35 pm.

