  • December 17, 2020

Police searching for woman connected to package theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for woman connected to package theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:22 pm

Police searching for woman connected to package theft Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman involved in stealing packages off a person’s front porch.

The reported theft happened around 7:22 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 100 block of Aloha Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a woman stole two packages off the victim’s front porch and left in a pickup. OPD has released a photo of the woman and the pickup that can be seen at tinyurl.com/ya8hgd8g.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or pickup is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021428.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, December 17, 2020 6:22 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]