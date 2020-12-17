Police searching for woman connected to package theft

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman involved in stealing packages off a person’s front porch.

The reported theft happened around 7:22 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 100 block of Aloha Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a woman stole two packages off the victim’s front porch and left in a pickup. OPD has released a photo of the woman and the pickup that can be seen at tinyurl.com/ya8hgd8g.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or pickup is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021428.