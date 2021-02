The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men reportedly involved in an auto burglary and use of stolen credits.

The reported auto burglary and credit card abuse happened Dec. 27 in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive, an OPD press release stated.

OPD has released photos of the men that can be seen at tinyurl.com/xmfrkj5y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0022343.