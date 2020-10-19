  • October 19, 2020

Police searching for teenager involved fatal shooting - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for teenager involved fatal shooting

Posted: Monday, October 19, 2020 2:30 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a teenager who was arrested last week in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in September in North Odessa.

Isaiah Beseril, 18, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and is wanted on two additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Beseril is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

According to a previous Odessa American article, Tizavier Jackson was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, after he was involved in a fatal shooting that happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East 49th Street. He has one bond totaling $500,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit details that officers arrived at the scene and found one of the gunshot victims, who was identified as 20-year-old Xzavier Joseph.

It was later reported that two other gunshot victims — 18-year-old Emanuel Urias and a 16-year-old juvenile male — were transported by private vehicle to Odessa Regional Medical Center. Urias was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers interviewed Joseph and another man identified as Timothy Holbert, the affidavit stated. Both stated the man, later identified as Jackson, was the person that shot at the vehicle that was occupied by Urias and the juvenile male.

Detectives reportedly located Jackson and he was interviewed about the shooting. Jackson admitted to being involved with the shooting and stated he shot at the vehicle. He stated the young men in the vehicle were shooting at them, so he started to shoot back at them.

Posted in on Monday, October 19, 2020 2:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

