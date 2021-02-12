Police searching for subjects involved in auto burglary

The Odessa Police Department is looking for suspects in connection to an auto burglary.

The reported burglary happened at 4:33 p.m. Jan. 10 at Barbwire & Lace located in the 2000 block of W. 16th Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed that unknown subjects burglarized a white 2019 Ford F-150 and left the scene in a white sedan. OPD has released photos of subjects and white sedan that can be seen at tinyurl.com/7sty1g45.

Anyone with information about the auto burglary is asked to contact Detective R. Chavez at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0000471.