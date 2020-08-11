  • August 11, 2020

Police searching for person involved in hit and run - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for person involved in hit and run

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:32 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a person who drove into a fence that resulted in $25,000 worth of damage. 

The reported hit and run happened around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 near the intersection of 18th Street and Dotsy Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a black Ford Mustang with green stripes that was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the victim’s fence, which caused $25,000 worth of damage. The suspect fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

OPD has release photos of the Mustang that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y4dsq9r5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0013805.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:32 pm.

