Police searching for person connected to hit and run in mall parking lot

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for the person involved in a hit-and-run investigation that happened in the mall parking lot.

The reported hit and run occurred at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 12 in the Music City Mall parking lot, which is located at 4101 E. 42nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a blue Nissan SUV collided with a parked Subaru Outback and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements. OPD has released photos of the Nissan SUV at tinyurl.com/y2a6rfb9.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0014184.