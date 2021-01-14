  • January 14, 2021

Police searching for men involved in theft at dry cleaners - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for men involved in theft at dry cleaners

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:15 pm

Police searching for men involved in theft at dry cleaners oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men who reportedly stole $2,000 of merchandise from a dry cleaner.

The reported theft happened Dec. 24 at Pristine Organic Cleaners located at 2727 N. Grandview Ave., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that two men made forced entry into the business the night before and stole $2,000 worth of merchandise. OPD has released a photo that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxnzw6wl.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35008.

Posted in on Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:15 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
50°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: N at 6mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 54°/Low 28°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 61°/Low 33°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 56°/Low 36°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]