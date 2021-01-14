Police searching for men involved in theft at dry cleaners

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men who reportedly stole $2,000 of merchandise from a dry cleaner.

The reported theft happened Dec. 24 at Pristine Organic Cleaners located at 2727 N. Grandview Ave., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that two men made forced entry into the business the night before and stole $2,000 worth of merchandise. OPD has released a photo that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxnzw6wl.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35008.