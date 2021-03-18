Police searching for men involved in credit card abuse

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men who reportedly spent more than $1,100 on a stolen credit card.

The reported incident happened Feb. 25 when a complainant detailed that unknown subjects used her credit card and spent more $1,109, the OPD press release stated.

One of the transactions reportedly occurred at the United Market located at 2751 North County Road West as two men used the complainant’s credit card to spend $341.75 and left in a maroon Chevrolet pickup.

OPD has released a photo of the men and the maroon pickup that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yrwa5se3.

Anyone with information about the stolen credit card is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003088.