  • March 18, 2021

Police searching for men involved in credit card abuse - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for men involved in credit card abuse

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:06 pm

Police searching for men involved in credit card abuse oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two men who reportedly spent more than $1,100 on a stolen credit card.

The reported incident happened Feb. 25 when a complainant detailed that unknown subjects used her credit card and spent more $1,109, the OPD press release stated.

One of the transactions reportedly occurred at the United Market located at 2751 North County Road West as two men used the complainant’s credit card to spend $341.75 and left in a maroon Chevrolet pickup.

OPD has released a photo of the men and the maroon pickup that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yrwa5se3.

Anyone with information about the stolen credit card is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003088.

Posted in on Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:06 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]