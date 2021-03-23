  • March 23, 2021

Police searching for man, woman - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man, woman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:06 pm

Police searching for man, woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man and woman that were involved in an auto burglary and credit card abuse.

The auto burglary happened March 11 in the 2200 block of Hanley Street, an OPD press release stated. Property stolen included credit cards.

The man and woman reportedly used the victim’s credit card at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. The suspects purchased approximately $132 worth of merchandise with the victim’s credit card and left the scene in a red 4-door sedan with a spare tire on the back left side.

OPD has released photos of the man, woman and sedan that can be seen at tinyurl.com/4xvszrde.

Anyone with information about the burglary or credit card abuse is asked to contact Ofc. R. Jones at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003902.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:06 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 41°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]