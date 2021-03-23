Police searching for man, woman

The auto burglary happened March 11 in the 2200 block of Hanley Street, an OPD press release stated. Property stolen included credit cards.

The man and woman reportedly used the victim’s credit card at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. The suspects purchased approximately $132 worth of merchandise with the victim’s credit card and left the scene in a red 4-door sedan with a spare tire on the back left side.

OPD has released photos of the man, woman and sedan that can be seen at tinyurl.com/4xvszrde.

Anyone with information about the burglary or credit card abuse is asked to contact Ofc. R. Jones at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003902.