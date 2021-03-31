  • March 31, 2021

Police searching for man, woman involved in grocery store theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man, woman involved in grocery store theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:11 pm

Police searching for man, woman involved in grocery store theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man and a woman who reportedly stole merchandise from a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 13 at the United Supermarket located at 1350 E. 8th Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man reportedly concealed $150 worth of merchandise, while a woman acted as a lookout. The man and the woman left the scene without making any attempt to pay.

OPD has released photos of the man and woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/epmyd2ac.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0000908.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:11 pm. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: ENE at 16mph
Feels Like: 63°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 44°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]