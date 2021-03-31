Police searching for man, woman involved in grocery store theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man and a woman who reportedly stole merchandise from a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 13 at the United Supermarket located at 1350 E. 8th Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man reportedly concealed $150 worth of merchandise, while a woman acted as a lookout. The man and the woman left the scene without making any attempt to pay.

OPD has released photos of the man and woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/epmyd2ac.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0000908.