  • February 8, 2021

Police searching for man involved in theft at Walmart

Police searching for man involved in theft at Walmart

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 1:02 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole $155 worth of property at Walmart.

The reported theft happened around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Walmart located at 4210 North JBS Parkway, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man stole approximately $155 worth of property and exited the store through the Automotive Care Center. The man is possibly occupying a silver Ford Taurus.

OPD has released photos of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/4qr289aw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0000053.

Posted in on Monday, February 8, 2021 1:02 pm.

