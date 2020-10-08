  • October 8, 2020

Police searching for man involved in package theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man involved in package theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 5:16 pm

Police searching for man involved in package theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package from a person’s front porch.

The reported theft happened 11:28 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole a package from the victim’s front porch and fled the scene in a red Ford SUV. OPD has released a photo of the man and the SUV that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxnsnny6.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015788.

Posted in on Thursday, October 8, 2020 5:16 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 57°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]