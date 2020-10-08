Police searching for man involved in package theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package from a person’s front porch.

The reported theft happened 11:28 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole a package from the victim’s front porch and fled the scene in a red Ford SUV. OPD has released a photo of the man and the SUV that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxnsnny6.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015788.