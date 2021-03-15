  • March 15, 2021

Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft

Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 5:00 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole from a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at noon March 3 at the Market Street located at 3950 E. 42nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a man took $143 worth of property and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. The man then left the scene in a black Nissan pickup.

OPD has released a photo of the man and the pickup that can be seen at tinyurl.com/ff8b7uw3.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Ofc. R. Jones at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-9000085.

Posted in on Monday, March 15, 2021 5:00 pm. | Tags: ,

