  • September 29, 2020

Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:15 pm

Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in a theft at a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 28 at the H-E-B located at 2501 West University Boulevard, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole merchandise and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cavalier. OPD has released a photo of the man on its website at tinyurl.com/y4wer47g.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015569.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:15 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
80°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: W at 5mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 54°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 54°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 52°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]