Police searching for man involved in grocery store theft

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in a theft at a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 28 at the H-E-B located at 2501 West University Boulevard, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole merchandise and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cavalier. OPD has released a photo of the man on its website at tinyurl.com/y4wer47g.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015569.