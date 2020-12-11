  • December 11, 2020

Police searching for man involved in burglaries - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for man involved in burglaries

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 3:08 pm

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in burglarizing multiple vehicles on the east side of Odessa.

The reported burglaries happened around 3:17 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 6200 block of Linwood Drive, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that an unknown man burglarized multiple vehicles and left the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yxc75zht.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021384.

