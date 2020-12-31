  • December 31, 2020

Police searching for man involved in 18-wheeler theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for man involved in 18-wheeler theft

Posted: Thursday, December 31, 2020 11:03 am

Police searching for man involved in 18-wheeler theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler.

The reported theft happened 8:40 a.m. Dec. 5 at No Bull Services located at 925 E. Second Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed that a man reportedly stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler located on the same property. The man fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y76azbqm.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021151.

