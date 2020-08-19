Police searching for man in connection to theft at auto parts store

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for man who was involved in a theft at an auto parts store.

The reported theft happened at noon Aug. 11 at the Advance Auto Parts located at 1413 E. Eighth Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed that man stole property and left the scene without making any attempt to pay. OPD has released photos of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y4y5ejv6.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0014071.