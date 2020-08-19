  • August 19, 2020

Police searching for man in connection to theft at auto parts store - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for man in connection to theft at auto parts store

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:12 pm

Police searching for man in connection to theft at auto parts store oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for man who was involved in a theft at an auto parts store.

The reported theft happened at noon Aug. 11 at the Advance Auto Parts located at 1413 E. Eighth Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed that man stole property and left the scene without making any attempt to pay. OPD has released photos of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y4y5ejv6.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0014071.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:12 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: E at 4mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]