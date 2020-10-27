Police searching for hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a person involved in a hit and run investigation.

The reported hit and run happened around 1:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North Dixie Boulevard, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed the driver of a white Ford F-150 collided with a parked white GMC and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements. OPD has release a photo of the person and the truck at tinyurl.com/y36nrhza.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0019083.