  • October 6, 2020

Police searching for auto burglary suspect - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for auto burglary suspect

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 5:04 pm

Police searching for auto burglary suspect oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in an auto burglary.

The reported burglary happened at 3 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 1300 block of Copus Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man burglarized a blue Ford F-150. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y5xw3fvz.

Anyone with information about the auto burglary is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0015733.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 5:04 pm. | Tags: , ,

