Police searching for aggravated kidnap suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public for help in locating 23-year-old Nathan Sandoval who is reportedly involved in a kidnapping at gunpoint.

The reported kidnapping happened 5:51 p.m. March 8 at the Golden Crest Apartment located at 3939 Tanglewood Lane, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that Sandoval kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle. The victim was later safely located.

OPD detectives have obtained an aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, warrant for Sandoval, the press release stated.

Sandoval was reportedly last seen in the area of the 9000 block of Hubnik Road on foot. He was last seen wearing gray or black shorts, a black shirt, and black sweater with black shoes.

OPD reminds the public that harboring a fugitive is a third-degree felony with a punishment of up to $10,000 and ten years in prison.

Anyone with information about Sandoval is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.