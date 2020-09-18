  • September 18, 2020

Police searching for 16-year-old boy - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police searching for 16-year-old boy

Posted: Friday, September 18, 2020 2:46 pm

Police searching for 16-year-old boy oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department reportedly needs help finding a 16-year-old runaway boy who was last seen in June.

OPD is looking for Calvin Boyle as the incident is being investigated as a runaway.

Boyle was last seen at 10 a.m. June 26 in the 6400 block of Opal Drive, the press release stated. Boyle is 5-foot-8 and weighs 235 pounds.

OPD detailed in the press release that harboring a runaway is a class A misdemeanor, which has punishment of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

Anyone with information about Boyle is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Friday, September 18, 2020 2:46 pm.

