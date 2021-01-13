Police search for man in gas station theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole three knives from a gas station in central Odessa.

The reported theft happened Oct. 22 at the Kent Kwik located at 3722 Andrews Highway, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed that a man took three knives, which were valued at $278, and fled the scene in a white truck. OPD has released a photo of the man and the white truck that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y6fqfu8x.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018950.