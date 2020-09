On Aug. 17 at about 2 a.m., a burglary occurred at La Bodega, located at 1201 S. Grant Ave.

Investigation showed two male subjects made forced entry and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. OPD has released photos of the two males that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y4w63jzu.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0014487.