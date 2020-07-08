Police looking for truck connected to hit and run investigation

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a hit and run that involved a truck colliding with a van, an OPD press release stated.

The reported hit and run happened at 12:06 p.m. June 4 at the Standard Structures Inc., located at 1550 West Interstate Highway 20.

Investigation showed the driver of white and gray Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a storage trailer, collided with a van and fled the scene without meeting necessary requirements, the press release stated.

OPD released a photo of the truck that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y9fh7efj.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0009907.