Police looking for suspect involved in convenience store robbery

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man involved in a robbery at a convenience store.

The reported robbery happened at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 3 at N-N-Out, located at 3226 W. 10th St., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a male subject pointed a gun at an employee and demanded all of the money from the registers. The male suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021080.