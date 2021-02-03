Police looking for suspect involved in auto burglary

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a suspect in connection to an auto burglary and credit card abuse.

The reported incident happened Dec. 7 in the 2100 block of Magill Street where a person stole several hundred dollars worth of property including credits cards, an OPD press release stated.

OPD has released photos of the suspect that can be seen at http://tinyurl.com/ytncneoq. The suspect used the victim's credit card at the DK located at 3660 Eighth Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021262.