  • February 3, 2021

Police looking for suspect involved in auto burglary - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for suspect involved in auto burglary

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 5:22 pm

Police looking for suspect involved in auto burglary oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a suspect in connection to an auto burglary and credit card abuse.

The reported incident happened Dec. 7 in the 2100 block of Magill Street where a person stole several hundred dollars worth of property including credits cards, an OPD press release stated.

OPD has released photos of the suspect that can be seen at http://tinyurl.com/ytncneoq. The suspect used the victim's credit card at the DK located at 3660 Eighth Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0021262.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 5:22 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
82°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WSW at 16mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 83°/Low 56°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 36°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 39°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]