Police looking for person involved in auto burglary, credit card abuse

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a person who reportedly burglarized a vehicle and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property including credit cards.

The reported auto burglary happened Jan. 14 in the 2700 block of Redbud Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

The credit card abuse reportedly occurred when the person used the victim’s credit card at the Taco Villa located at 1910 North County Road West.

OPD has released a photo of the person involved that can be seen at tinyurl.com/b3s14784.

Anyone with information about the auto burglary or credit card abuse is asked to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0000713.