  • January 14, 2021

Police looking for men involved in theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Police looking for men involved in theft

Posted: Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:18 pm

Police looking for men involved in theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for two men who reportedly stole an air compressor and an ice chest from a bed of a truck.

The reported theft happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 800 block of W. 22nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

The complainant reportedly detailed that two men stole an air compressor, valued at $1,200, and a $200 ice chest from the bed of his truck. The two suspects then fled the scene in a black SUV. OPD has released a photo of the two men and the black SUV that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y3m6hzp9

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0020645.

Posted in on Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:18 pm. | Tags: ,

