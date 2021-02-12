Police looking for men in connection to gas station theft

The Odessa Police Department is searching for two men involved in a theft at a gas station.

The reported theft happened at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the DK located at 721 North County Road West, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed that a man took a bank envelope containing cash, which had been on the counter near the cash registers. The man left the scene with another man in a white convertible.

OPD has released photos of the man and the white convertible that can be seen at tinyurl.com/5a1k0fnr.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0001835.