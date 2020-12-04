Police looking for man, woman in theft at Walmart

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man and a woman in connection to a theft at Walmart.

The reported theft happened around 2:23 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 339, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed that a man and woman took $185 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. When confronted by Walmart personnel, both suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

OPD has released a photo of the man and woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y3gbj57r.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018366.