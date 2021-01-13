Police looking for man involved in theft

The Odessa Police Department is searching for man who stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from a gas station.

The reported theft happened Oct. 16 at the Kent Kwik located at 1100 North Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed that a man took more than $300 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. A photo of the man can be seen at tinyurl.com/y53c4xwc.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018557.