  • January 13, 2021

Police looking for man involved in theft - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for man involved in theft

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:16 pm

Police looking for man involved in theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for man who stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from a gas station.

The reported theft happened Oct. 16 at the Kent Kwik located at 1100 North Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed that a man took more than $300 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. A photo of the man can be seen at tinyurl.com/y53c4xwc.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018557.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:16 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 28°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 50°/Low 29°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]