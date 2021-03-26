  • March 26, 2021

Police looking for man involved in theft at electronics store

Police looking for man involved in theft at electronics store

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 12:46 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly stole a computer from an electronics store.

The reported theft happened Jan. 27 at the Best Buy located at 6301 East Highway 191, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a man took a touch screen all-in-one computer that is worth $950 and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/e2uv7kh4.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0001465.

