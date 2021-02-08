  • February 8, 2021

Police looking for man involved in pawn shop theft

Police looking for man involved in pawn shop theft

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 12:55 pm

Police looking for man involved in pawn shop theft oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly stole an electric guitar from a pawn shop.

The reported theft happened Nov. 15 at the EZ Pawn located at 917 N. Grandview Avenue, an OPD press release detailed.

The man reportedly stole an electric guitar and fled the scene in a gray truck. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/2qqo5vmu.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0020204.

