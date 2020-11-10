Police looking for man involved in gas station burglary

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a burglary at a gas station, a press release detailed.

The burglary reportedly happened at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kent Kwik located at 1100 N. Grandview Ave.

Investigation showed a man made forced entry into the business and stole $4,794 worth of property, the press release stated. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/yyrmjdmg.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0018226.