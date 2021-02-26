Police looking for man in connection to Walmart theft

The Odessa Police Department is looking for man who reportedly was involved in a theft at Walmart.

The reported theft happened Dec. 11 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man stole $162 worth of property and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/5xd6c5cv.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-9000562.