  • March 15, 2021

Police looking for man in connection to burglary

Police looking for man in connection to burglary

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 5:07 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a man who was involved in a burglary.

The reported theft happened 1:32 p.m. March 8 in the 2400 block of Van Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a man burglarized a shop and stole more than $300 worth of tools. OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/2vk9vhzz.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0003689.

