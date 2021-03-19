Police looking for man connected to hit and run with stolen vehicle

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man involved in a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

The reported incident happened March 17 in the 4200 block of North Dixie Blvd, an OPD press release stated. A man stole a vehicle and later committed a hit and run with it in the area of 31st Street and Roger Avenue.

OPD has released photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/43ttycxc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0004243.