  • December 23, 2020

Police looking for male in connection to convenience store robbery at gunpoint - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for male in connection to convenience store robbery at gunpoint

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 4:02 pm

Police looking for male in connection to convenience store robbery at gunpoint oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly used a gun during a robbery at a convenience store. 

The reported robbery happened at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday at the N-N-Out convenience store located at 3226 W. 10th Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that an unknown male displayed a gun and demanded cash. The male was last seen running towards the Sagebrush Apartments with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the press release stated. The suspect is described as a thin white or Hispanic male in his 20’s, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 4:02 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
49°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: NE at 20mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 60°/Low 24°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 55°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 34°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]