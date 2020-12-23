Police looking for male in connection to convenience store robbery at gunpoint

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly used a gun during a robbery at a convenience store.

The reported robbery happened at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday at the N-N-Out convenience store located at 3226 W. 10th Street, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed that an unknown male displayed a gun and demanded cash. The male was last seen running towards the Sagebrush Apartments with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the press release stated. The suspect is described as a thin white or Hispanic male in his 20’s, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.