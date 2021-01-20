  • January 20, 2021

Police looking for information on string of vandalisms - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police looking for information on string of vandalisms

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:25 pm

Police looking for information on string of vandalisms oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly asking the public for help after a rash of vandalisms that occurred Tuesday night in north and central Odessa.

OPD responded to at least a dozen criminal mischief calls where unknown subjects used a BB gun to shoot out vehicle windows, an OPD press release detailed. All of the vehicles were parked and unoccupied during the time of each incident.

Anyone with surveillance footage of any of these incidents is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:25 pm. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
46°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 47°/Low 43°
Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 69°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]