Police looking for information on string of vandalisms

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly asking the public for help after a rash of vandalisms that occurred Tuesday night in north and central Odessa.

OPD responded to at least a dozen criminal mischief calls where unknown subjects used a BB gun to shoot out vehicle windows, an OPD press release detailed. All of the vehicles were parked and unoccupied during the time of each incident.

Anyone with surveillance footage of any of these incidents is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.