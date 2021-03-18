  • March 18, 2021

Police looking for driver connected to hit and run

Police looking for driver connected to hit and run

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:20 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a driver of a black SUV that was reportedly involved in a hit and run.

The reported incident happened around 6:30 p.m. March 10 in the Music City Mall parking lot located at 4101 E. 42nd Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed the driver of a newer model black GMC SUV collided with a 29-year-old woman and fled the scene without meeting necessary requirements. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD has released photos of the black SUV that can be seen at tinyurl.com/952zrnuk.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0003842.

Posted in on Thursday, March 18, 2021 2:20 pm. | Tags: , , ,

