Police looking for a person involved in hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a person in connection to a hit and run investigation.

The reported hit and run happened at 4:57 p.m. July 30 near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Grandview Avenue, the OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed the driver of a dark green Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a black Honda Accord from behind. The driver of the Tahoe exited the vehicle, but fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have released a photo of the driver of the Tahoe that can be seen at tinyurl.com/y5l5b2dn.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-0013442.