Police looking for 3 people involved in grocery store theft

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for three individuals in connection to a theft at HEB.

The reported theft happened at Dec. 4 at the HEB located at 2501 West University Boulevard, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed that three individuals took $362 worth of property and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. OPD has released photos of all three individuals that can be seen at tinyurl.com/3m5xxm29.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-9000546.